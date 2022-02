Grab a warm coat; it’s a chilly February day with breezes turning out of the northwest to make it feel even cooler. Clouds and sun mixed today with some isolated rain and snow showers through the morning hours. And we can’t rule out a light shower for the afternoon either as this winter storm spins its way east by tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cold temps for today, but a nice warm-up heading into March next week.