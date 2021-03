Clouds and sunshine with southerly breezes to start off our Wednesday. We've had some light snow showers in the mountains so far and there is more on the way today, along with a chance of rain showers for the valley. We could also see some thunderstorms this afternoon, too so be prepared to head indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder! Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some extra-chilly days sticking around before the weekend so grab that warmer jacket and keep it with you.