UPDATE: Aug. 18, 3:42 p.m. — Clark County officials say they expect a “100-year event” or “1 percent chance storm,” that Las Vegas valley flooding infrastructure was designed to handle. Still, officials say they are concerned about outlying areas and the homeless population inhabiting storm drains.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hurricane Hillary strengthened to Category 4 status sustaining 145 mph winds early Friday and prompting local officials to address their preparedness for potential flooding in the Las Vegas valley over the weekend.

According to 8 News Now forecaster Sherry Swensk, the heaviest and most consistent rain is expected on Sunday leading into Monday morning. That precipitation could lead to flooding.

Hurricane officials said the storm could bring heavy rainfall to the Southwestern United States that could dump 3 to 6 inches in parts with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches to portions of southern California and southern Nevada, hitting large desert areas unaccustomed to much rain.

“The rain is the biggest potential threat,” said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The region could face once-in-a-century rains and there’s a good chance Nevada will break its all-time rainfall record, said meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections and a former government in-flight hurricane meteorologist.

Hilary had sustained winds near 145 mph early Friday, and was expected to strengthen a bit more before starting to weaken. Nevertheless, it was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.