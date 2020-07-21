Lightning fires are a real danger right now

It’s a quiet start to our Tuesday, but it may not finish that way. Showers and thunderstorms are busy in Arizona and rotating up into Lincoln County for now, but with the heating of the day we’ll be looking for isolated to scattered storms in Clark County by the afternoon. The focus will be on our local mountains, but the valley could get some gusty winds or lightning and sprinkles from any storms that do pop up. So watch the skies and be safe outdoors. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a drier and cooler trend coming our way before the weekend arrives.