Clouds and sunshine this Thursday and warm 90s to start the day. Conditions will be more favorable for thunderstorms in southern Nevada today as monsoon moisture nudges a little stronger westward. The mountains stand a better chance of scattered storms while isolated storms could pop up in valley neighborhoods as temperatures heat up. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has reminders for staying safe in the heat and when lightning is around.
Lightning and gusty winds could blow into your neighborhood
by: Sherry Swensk
