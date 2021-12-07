Light showers and sprinkles rolled through the region today. Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, December 7th

KLAS (Las Vegas) #TeddSaid: A.M. showers pushed through the region but didn’t come down in all neighborhoods. Many areas had such dry dew points that a lot of the rain drop evaporated before reaching the ground. Highs also were cooler than yesterday 68 degrees as cloud kept temps down to 60. There is a stronger more potent storm that expected to arrive by Thursday morning bringing better chances for measurable rain along with mountain snow, cooler temps and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for 4AM Thursday through 6PM for the mountains along with Lincoln County for areas above 6,000′.