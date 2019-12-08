Light rain, snowfall in the mountains Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Pacific weather system is bringing many clouds and another round of mountain snowfall this Sunday. Some periodic light rain showers are possible across the valley, but impacts are expected to be low. The higher chances for showers are after 4 p.m.

Conditions will dry out into the week.

Snow levels around 8,000 ft could lower down to 7,000 ft, with a few quick inches expected on the Spring Mountains, with totals on the Sierra still expected to be over a foot at the crest, with up to 6″ above 7,000 ft.