The air is drying out a little more and heating up a lot. The monsoon will disappear for the week as extreme heat sets up for the next several days. Valley temps will reach well above normal until the end of the week, close to record highs by tomorrow and Thursday. Staying hydrated and cool will be very important for you, your pets, and those susceptible to heat illness. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of heat warnings that affect nearly all of southern Nevada.