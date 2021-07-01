Less action, but more heat

Starting our first morning of July with plenty of sunshine, but you can feel the monsoon stickiness in the air. The extra moisture will not be swept out of the desert and some of it will linger as temps heat back up to normal and above into the holiday weekend. There’s still a chance of some isolated mountain thunderstorms today, but the outlook for the valley is quiet. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW says it’s really important to tune into the forecast this time of year because it can change day-by-day.