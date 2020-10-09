Leaning into the 80s for the weekend

Starting our Friday with some high clouds, but there should be more overall sunshine today. Highs will be only slightly cooler this afternoon before a large system pushes into the west this weekend. Breezy winds and cooler air will work their way into the desert, but the effects will be minimal compared to what we were expecting a week ago. Any break from the 90s will be a nice change, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast shows it won’t feel like normal October weather for long enough.