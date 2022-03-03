Early clouds are sliding out now, but they will return later today. Still, we’re expecting this to be the warmest day of the week – and maybe the year so far! Southerly breezes will increase through the day – and depending on the afternoon cloud cover – the winds could help boost temps into the extra-warm lows 80s. But temps will crash back to reality tomorrow with chances for rain and mountain snow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a chilly weekend forecast with chances for showers that could put the brakes on racing out at the speedway.