Las Vegas snaps 240-day record dry streak with measurable rain at McCarran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ 240-day record dry streak has officially ended. (Yay!)
8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo noted as of 5:58 p.m., 0.04″ had been officially recorded at McCarran International Airport.
“LAS VEGANS! We did it!!” NWS Las Vegas Tweeted in excitement.
Viewers from all over the Valley flooded our inbox, telling us it was raining everywhere from Summerlin to Allegiant Stadium to Henderson.
8 News Now’s Sherry Swensk said, “Hallelujah, it’s rainin’.” We couldn’t agree more, Sherry!
