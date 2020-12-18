Las Vegas snaps 240-day record dry streak with measurable rain at McCarran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ 240-day record dry streak has officially ended. (Yay!)

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo noted as of 5:58 p.m., 0.04″ had been officially recorded at McCarran International Airport.

RECORD DRY STREAk ENDS: We officially picked up .04" at McCarran ending our record dry streak of 240 days since our last measurable rain. Who did the rain dance?#MostAccurate #WeatherNow #TeddSaidhttps://t.co/WwcW4Yzvjp pic.twitter.com/MiFPzIGEhJ — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) December 18, 2020

“LAS VEGANS! We did it!!” NWS Las Vegas Tweeted in excitement.

📣 LAS VEGANS! We did it!!

0.03” of rain at McCarran International Airport and counting!



Dry Streak: OVER!! 240 days. #VegasRain #DryStreak pic.twitter.com/IJIcuG23W2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 18, 2020

Viewers from all over the Valley flooded our inbox, telling us it was raining everywhere from Summerlin to Allegiant Stadium to Henderson.

8 News Now’s Sherry Swensk said, “Hallelujah, it’s rainin’.” We couldn’t agree more, Sherry!

Check out some of the photos sent into 8 News Now: