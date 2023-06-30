LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Welcome to the 100s. The Las Vegas valley has reached the century mark for the first time in 294 days.

The weather landmark represents the first time the area has seen temperatures in the triple-digits since Sept. 8, 2022. Hitting 100 degrees on June 30, the 181st day of the year, ties the record for the latest day for Las Vegas to reach triple digits. That original record, set in 1965, now has company.

Forecasts predict a high temperature of 103 degrees on Friday as the Las Vegas valley heads into a stretch of hot temperatures. An excessive heat warning has been issued in the area. The heat warning has triggered the opening of cooling stations throughout the Las Vegas valley and beyond.

Officials from the National Weather Service recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and in an air-conditioned space, and checking up on loved ones. Experts say that extreme heat increases the potential for heat-related illness for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities.