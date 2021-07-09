Las Vegas’ hottest temps ever this weekend?

Just when you think we’ve hit our hottest temps – they keep getting hotter! Our official all-time record temp ever recorded for Las Vegas is in jeopardy this weekend as this heat dome intensifies even more over the next few days. If you have outdoor events planned, you might want to move them indoors. Temps close to 120 degrees can be downright dangerous for more than a very short time and that’s why heat warnings are still in place for all of southern Nevada and surrounding areas through Monday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a little relief showing up next week.