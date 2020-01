LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Crisp temperatures and sunny skies are ahead for our Monday, Jan. 13. After a chilly weekend, there will be a gradual warm-up as we get through the week finally reaching milder low 60s.

But just as we do, another cool system heads our way with chances for valley rain and mountain snow. Check Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast to find out when you need the umbrella for our first rain of 2020.