Starting our Wednesday with sticky sunshine. There were no thunderstorms for the valley yesterday, but that could change today with a chance of afternoon and evening storms again thanks to all the monsoon moisture in our area. While the focus will stay on northern Arizona and our local mountains, we can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms for the valley that could bring dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and a heavy downpour. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the chance for storms all the way into our weekend.