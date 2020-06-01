June starts off hotter, again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be mostly sunny skies for the first Monday of June. Southerly breezes will pick up again today with highs right back up to near 100 degrees.
While we had hoped for a week of normal mid-90s, it looks like Mother Nature has other plans. Afternoon highs will rise back into the triple digits and well above normal again later in the week.
Even with the dry gusty winds around and higher temps later this week, no watches or advisories have been issued for Southern Nevada as of now.
7-day forecast:
- Monday: 100 Mostly sunny & breezy
- Tuesday: 102 Sun & clouds
- Wednesday: 104 Mostly sunny
- Thursday: 106 Sunny & HOT
- Friday: 100 Late clouds/sprinkles by midnight
- Saturday: 94 Sunny and windy
- Sunday: 94 Sunny and breezy
Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has all the hot numbers for you.