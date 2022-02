Great sunshine and less wind to finish the week. It’s going to be a nice Friday with slightly above normal temps and an even warmer weekend, so get the grill out again, but don’t put the warm jackets too far out of reach. Come President’s Day, our weather will be shaken up again as the first of a couple of systems next week arrive with winds, a chance of showers, and even cooler temps than we’ve had this week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the roller coaster of numbers.