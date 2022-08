LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas valley is under an excessive heat watch from Tuesday morning to Sunday evening, which could be extended if the heat continues.

Monday’s high is expected to hit 103 degrees, but starting Tuesday, the high is expected to reach 108 degrees and will remain that way until Sunday.

The chances of rain are slim, as most of the moisture from the monsoon rains has moved eastward, out of the Las Vegas area.