Hazy skies again today as wildfire smoke from California has settled into Southern Nevada. We are looking forward to some breezy south winds later today to help thin out some of that smoke and push it out of the Las Vegas valley. Highs will be hot again, although the trend is to slowly start dropping below 105 by the end of the week. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the the air quality alerts you need to plan for and the cooler temps you can look forward to.