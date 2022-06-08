LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has upgraded the Excessive Heat WATCH to an Excessive Heat WARNING. It starts tomorrow (Thursday) and is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon high temps will keep inching up each for the rest of the week.

We stopped at 101 yesterday and we’re going for 106 today.

Once we get past record or near-record highs of 109 Friday and Saturday, another round of wind Sunday and Monday will slowly bring temps back closer to normal for this time of year.

There’s no rain in the forecast