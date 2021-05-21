It’s not feeling like May

Wow! Sunny skies, blustery winds, and extra-chilly temps to start our Friday! The winds will stay bumpy, but not as rough as yesterday’s 50 to 60 mph winds we had in some areas. The strongest winds will focus on southern Clark County and along the Colorado River today. Rain and snow is circling the desert with this very cool storm and could bring some of those showers through the valley this afternoon. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says mornings will stay chilly into the weekend.