Sunshine galore and extra, extra warm temps to finish November. Highs will run nearly twenty degrees above normal for this last day of the month. Hopefully, you can get outside and soak up the sunshine; so many other areas of the country are spending fall in the chilly air, rain, or snow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has cooler temps as we get through our first week of December, but rain will still be very hard to come by.