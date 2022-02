Grab the warm coat! Sunny skies and very cold temps to start our Thursday. Winds backed off overnight and skies were clear to allow temps to drop to freezing and below. Fortunately, the chilly and gusty northerly winds won’t be a problem for the valley today but will stay stronger at times along the Colorado River valley with wind advisories in place. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a slow warm-up into the weekend with even spring-like temps next week.