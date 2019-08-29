Hurricane tracker: Dorian reaches category 4

MIAMI, Fla. (KLAS) — Hurricane Dorian is now at category 4 status and is considered a major hurricane as it churns about 400 miles east of the NW Bahamas. Sustained winds are at 130 mph and it’s moving at only 10 mph.

Models have been changing consistently with this storm. It could even change direction days before landfall and even intensify even more.

Current models have Dorian hooking northward as soon as it hits Florida and possibly moving through Georgia and the Carolinas as a dangerous tropical system. If it heads back out to sea then it could even intensify again and pose problems for the eastern seaboard.

The storm, which is threatening to broadside the region over Labor Day weekend, is the second hurricane of the 2019 season.

Forecasters warn it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it closes in.

“If it makes landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, that’s a big deal,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “A lot of people are going to be affected. A lot of insurance claims.”