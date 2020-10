LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It feels like winter this morning. A cold front has drastically changed our temperatures, as forecast.

Wind chills are in the 30s overnight. A wind advisory and red flag warning are in place until tonight. Gusty north winds should last through the day.

We missed out on the rain and mountain snow. High near 60 today then warming to near 70 tomorrow. Highs back up to 80 by the weekend.