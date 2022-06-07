LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the temperature in and around Las Vegas expected to be nearing 110 over the next few days, it’s important to take care of yourself and your loved ones in this heat, but also important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and how it is different than heat stroke.

Some of the symptoms to watch for are the same and at least one of them is hard to identify because of our extremely dry air. Here in the desert most people are sweating and don’t realize it because it is evaporating so quickly it’s sometimes hard to identify if someone is sweating more than normal, a common first sign of heat exhaustion.

Heat Exhaustion

According to the Cleveland Clinic, heat exhaustion happens when your body overheats and can’t cool itself down.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the main signs of heat exhaustion are:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea

Muscle cramping

Dizziness

Headache

If you or someone you are with are experiencing these symptoms take it seriously. It’s recommended you find a cool place, loosen any tight clothing, and use cold compresses (ice packs, cold water bottles… etc.) on key areas like the neck, wrists, and armpits. It’s also important to sip water to rehydrate.

Heat Stroke

If the symptoms of heat exhaustion are ignored, heat stroke could set in. The CDC says the main symptoms of heat stroke are:

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Hot, red skin

Fast and strong pulse

Confusion

Passing out

For someone experiencing these symptoms in the desert heat, 911 should be called as soon as possible. Move the person to a cooler place if possible. And contrary to what might seem right, the CDC says do not give someone experiencing heat stroke anything to drink.