LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Hottest day of the year with 111 this afternoon as temps soared over the weekend. It looks like we could be in for similar temps if not hotter tomorrow as the upper level high continues to spin over the region. We expect that same high to pivot more east these next few days and open the door to some monsoon moisture from the south. Right now it looks like slight chances begin Wednesday with slightly higher chances on Thursday and Friday. The better chances for storms will be in the mountains and in Arizona, but outflow winds could spawn more storms here in the valley.