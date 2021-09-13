Hot & windy to start the week

Blue skies and very dry air this Monday morning. Look for another hot summer day with increasing southwest breezes, especially by the afternoon. Because the air is so dry, the bumpy southwest winds will create fire weather danger today so warnings have been issued to put everyone on alert to be extra safe with anything that could start a fire today as the winds could carry it easily out of control. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot of heat to start the week, but temps will slide by the weekend.

