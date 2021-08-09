Hot temps with hazy smoke

Hazy sunshine to start the back-to-school week. Heavier smoke should stay north of Clark County today and southwest breezes should help lift some of the haze out of our skies this afternoon. The week will start off hot again with highs up around 107. A slight push of monsoon moisture will slide our way starting tomorrow to bring a chance of thunderstorms in southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the areas that will see the best chance of storms and how long it will last.