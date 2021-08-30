Hot temps and more humidity

Sunny skies with higher humidity to start our last Monday of August. Heat warnings continue for another day with extra-hot temps hanging on a little while longer. We’ll be looking for possible thunderstorms for the next several days as monsoon moisture bubbles up back into southern Nevada. Afternoon highs will take a dip starting tomorrow and even dropping to the double-digits by midweek. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look ahead to our unofficial end to summer this weekend so you can start making your plans.