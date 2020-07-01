Hot dry winds to welcome July

Hot, dry, and breezy winds return today to start July. Plenty of sunshine and increasing southwest breezes that will reach near 25 mph for many neighborhoods and even higher winds in the mountains. Red Flag Warnings have been issued to alert everyone to be safe with anything that could get a fire started today with extra dry conditions and winds that would spread it quickly. More heat is in the plan for the holiday weekend and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the hot numbers you need to plan for.