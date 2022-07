Sunny skies and dry breezy winds start off our hottest month of the year. Highs will reach normal at 103 today, but the winds will stay extra breezy to gusty this afternoon and right through the weekend. Exceptional drought conditions and dry breezy winds have prompted fire weather warnings for southern Nevada over the holiday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a slide in temps for the weekend, but it doesn’t take long for the heat to return next week.