LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: 105 the official high for Monday, but it felt hotter with monsoon humidity hanging around. We also saw a few pop-up storms in the mountains and mainly Arizona earlier today. Tomorrow should be our hottest day of the week and more isolated storms are possible for at least one more day before drier air works in from the SW as we head into the first week of July.
Hot and humid with a few nearby storms. Let’s do it again tomorrow? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 27th
