Our sunny, dry, and extra-hot trend continues this week. You’ve got to make sure you’re staying hydrated and healthy in the late-summer heat. A lot of people grow weary of the summery 100s by now and this is usually when the thermometer starts dipping into the more average 90s. And mother nature might tempt us with a taste of fall with even cooler days here or there. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some cooler temps showing up just in time for the change of seasons next week.