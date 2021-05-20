Hold on tight in today’s gusty winds

Sunshine and strong gusty winds for your Thursday. You may have to go find your trash can by the end of the day with gusts higher than 40 mph expected this afternoon and temperatures that will start sliding into cooler territory for the next several days. Look for areas of flying dust and trash on the roads through the evening hours. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of wind advisories and fire weather warnings before a big cooldown into the weekend.