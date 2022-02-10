Highs staying up near records

Sunny skies and northerly breezes with a warm Thursday on the way. The surface high pressure over the west is holding strong and keeps cranking the north winds at times, as it did overnight. The strongest gusts will stay along the Colorado River valley today where wind advisories are in place. This dry and very warm pattern will hold on through the weekend so make some cool plans for Valentine’s Day and the Big Game. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has cooler changes coming next week.