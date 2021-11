LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warming back up to 80 again today means we were just 3 degrees shy of the record 83 set back in 2016. The near record warmth ends today though as cooler 70s returns tomorrow and through the rest of the week. Even though highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than last week, temps will still be above average for this time in November.