High clouds won’t hold back the heat

Some high thin clouds will be sliding through our skies on this first Monday of October. The thin cirrus clouds will not be enough to hold back the extra-warm upper-90s coming again this afternoon and we aren’t looking for rain from these clouds either. The air will stay very, very dry. But fall temps are just around the corner as a very large system approaches the west coast later this week that will bring some much-needed rain to parts of the west. Will we get any of that rain? Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says not likely, but count on plenty of wind.