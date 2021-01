Another start to the day with high clouds and sunshine. Clouds should thin out through the morning leaving more sun in the afternoon. With high pressure taking shape over the desert, a warming trend will begin today and leave the cooler 50s behind for a week or so. Temps will try to slide into the 60s today, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a few days flirting with record 70s as we roll into the weekend.