Las Vegas valley expected to hit 100 degrees today, even hotter in coming days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southwest will experience a heat wave and possibly record-breaking temperatures starting this week. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees Tuesday and climb up from there over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas predicts dangerously hot weather starting on Wednesday. Las Vegas will see triple-digit temperatures above 105 degrees which will prompt excessive heat warning. The National Weather Service says some records may be broken or tied. In Arizona, the temperature on Wednesday could reach 109 degrees and hit 112 by Saturday. Albuquerque’s weather will go from 80 degrees on Tuesday to 89 the next day.

Sherry Swensk’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast shows when the heat wave could loosen its grip.