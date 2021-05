Plenty of great sunshine on this Cinco de Mayo Wednesday. If you have festive celebrations in your plans today, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water along with those margaritas and cervezas because the air will stay dry and the temps will be hotter! Highs will warm to the mid-90s and even higher tomorrow with the help of breezy southwest winds. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a bit of a break in the heat for Mom’s Day and some great night sky viewing you don’t want to miss.