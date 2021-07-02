Heating up for the holiday weekend

We’ll be very patriotic with plenty of blue skies, a few white clouds, and the red glow of hot temps as we roll into America’s birthday party this weekend. Make plans to stay cool because sweating out the 4th of July is as American as apple pie living here in the desert. The air has dried out quite a bit for now, but a push of the monsoon could bring a threat to your picnic and hiking plans. And Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the all-important wind forecast for Sunday night’s fireworks.