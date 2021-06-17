Heat warnings extended to Dad’s Day

Our day is off to a very warm start, thanks to clouds pushed into our skies from overnight showers in Arizona. Many neighborhoods couldn’t get out of the 90s this morning. Skies will slowly clear to hazy sun through the day and temps will heat up again to record territory in the one-teens. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says if you’re heading to the mountains to cool off, you’ll need to watch the skies for possible lighting with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.