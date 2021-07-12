Heat and thunderstorms start the week

After another sizzling weekend, we finished Sunday with thunderstorms. The gusty winds and rain helped clear up some of the ugly wildfire smoke in the valley yesterday. Excessive heat warnings and advisories will last one more day with high temps that will be right at records again this afternoon. And we’ll keep an eye on the sky looking for more thunderstorms into tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot to keep up with for the start of the week.