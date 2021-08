Sunshine and haze on our last Thursday morning of August. The advisory for unhealthy air continues as long as the smoke and haze linger in our skies. There will be some southwest breezes again today, but maybe not as strong as the past few days and more heat. We’re looking for a hot weekend with temps getting close to record highs for our last weekend of the month. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details on the heat warnings for southern Nevada that start today.