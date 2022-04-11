Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds on open roads are just a few of the problems we could have today with the powerful winds on the way. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of High Wind Warnings and a big drop in temperatures this week.