HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND! Nate’s 8-Day forecast for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Keeping it mostly sunny with breezes topping out under 15mph into and through the weekend.



Hope you get the chance to get outdoors and enjoy.

The temperature rollercoaster ride will also be relatively smooth until early next week.



Friday’s high drops back a few degrees from Thursday’s 87. We’ll go for 84 today.



It’s up to 88 for both Saturday and Sunday (backing off the forecast of 90 for Sunday). Then slipping to 86 Monday.



The next round of strong wind is expected Tuesday which will drop the high to 80 and then maybe into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.