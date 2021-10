We’re on a slow, but sure warning trend now. High clouds will slide in and out of our valley skies today from a system moving across the west coast. The rain and snow won’t make it to the desert today, just the high clouds which won’t keep our temps from rising a few more degrees this afternoon. Highs will peak Friday before thicker cloud cover this weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast finally has a chance of some showers coming our way again early next week.