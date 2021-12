High clouds will keep sliding into our skies today, but we’re staying dry with winds will stay on the light side for now. So get those holiday errands and last-minute gifts taken care of today, if you can. Because things start changing tomorrow as a Pacific makes its way toward the desert bringing gusty winds, chances for rain, and some mountain snow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing of valley rain just as Christmas arrives this week.